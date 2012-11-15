The Army Suspends Paula Broadwell's Security Clearance In Wake Of Sex Scandal

Photo: YouTube/Tomthunkit

The Army has suspended Paula Broadwell’s security clearance in the wake of the Petraeus sex scandal, the AP reports, sourcing an unnamed official.



A West Point graduate and Army officer, Broadwell had a high security clearance.

It’s apparently common for clearances to be suspended during investigations, and the investigation into Broadwell is still open. Two nights ago, the FBI removed a computer and other material from her house.

Paula Broadwell triggered the investigation that uncovered her affair with David Petraeus by sending annoying emails to a Florida woman, Jill Kelley, who had insinuated herself into the good graces of Petraeus and other military brass.

Broadwell, it was revealed today, also sent an anonymous email to General John Allen warning him about Kelley being a “seductress.” This email, Allen now says, led to him getting dragged into the scandal.

