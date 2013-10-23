Military Family Furious About Removal Of 7,000-Pound SpongeBob Headstones

The recent removal of two 7,000 pound Spongebob Squarepants

headstones from a cemetery has afamily grief stricken.

On Valentine’s Day of this year, Kimberly Walker, a 28-year-old U.S. Army sergeant, was found dead in a Colorado Springs hotel room, allegedly by her soldier boyfriend’s hand.

Along with purchasing plots for the whole family, Deborah Walker, Kimberly’s mother, paid $US26,000 for two Spongebob headstones, one in an Army uniform for Kimberly, and one in a sailor uniform for her twin sister, who’s currently serving in the U.S. Navy.

Walker signed a contract for the six plots and placement of the two headstones.

Though it seems like an employee at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati didn’t have a firm grasp on the Spring Grove brand, because within 24 hours, the company removed the two headstones.

Their statement was:

“Although the family chose a design with the guidance of a Spring Grove employee, unfortunately the monuments did not fit within the Spring Grove cemetary guidelines. We are working with the Walker family and are committed to a design a solution at our expense.”

Military death gratuities pay out approximately $US100,000, but it’s unclear if the Walker’s used these funds to pay for the headstones.

Here’s the full news report from WLWT:

