The Army Is Shopping For An Embraer Jet To Destroy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this month, the Discovery Channel flew a 727 loaded with cameras and sensors into the air and crashed it on purpose, to see how passengers could raise their chances of surviving a plane crash.It seems that the US Army has something similar in mind, but perhaps without all the publicity. In a solicitation posted on the Federal Business Opportunities website, reported by Examiner.com, the Army is looking to buy a used Embraer ERJ 145.



The solicitation is light on details as to why the Army is shopping for the aircraft, but notes that it will be used ‘solely for destructive testing purposes.’

Whatever is has in mind, it is likely to go down at the Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, where the proposed contract calls for the plane to be delivered by truck.

Embraer, a Brazilian aerospace company, has been building the ERJ 145, with room for 50 passengers, since 1989.

