The 13 Best Books The Army Wants Its Leaders To Read

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock/US Air Force U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob Paxson and Pfc. Antonio Espiricueta, both from Company B (‘Death Dealers’), 2nd Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, attached to Task Force 1st Battalion, 35th Armoured Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armoured Division, provide security from a street corner during a foot patrol in Tameem, Ramadi, Iraq.

Soldiers need to know much more than just how to pull a trigger.

They need to respond quickly to chaotic situations — often with limited information — and effectively lead and inspire others.

In essence, being a good soldier means being physically and mentally prepared.

To help in this latter area, the Army’s top officer, the Army Chief of Staff, publishes a list of books each year to help soldiers improve their “minds through reading and critical thinking.”

Unlike the Marine Corps’ reading list which is broken down by rank or topic, the Army’s reading list is broken down into three categories: “Armies at War: Battles and Campaigns,” “The Army Profession,” and “Strategy and the Strategic Environment.” The Army explains that the sublists are appropriate for any rank and that they allow the reader to choose the topics that best suit their interests.

The list is published annually, and the current list can be seen in full here. We’ve picked thirteen of our favourites and offer a brief glimpse into each.

