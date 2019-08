Nicholas Irving is a retired Army Ranger sniper who has logged multiple enemy kills while serving in Afghanistan.

Irving, who is also the author of “Way of the Reaper,” discusses why he thinks Donald Trump should never have the codes that can unlock America’s nuclear arsenal.

