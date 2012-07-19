US Army Private Accused Of Smuggling Seven Pounds Of 'Spice' Into South Korea

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

South Korean prosecutors have secured a warrant for the arrest of an active duty U.S. Army private suspected of smuggling 7.5 pounds of synthetic marijuana into the country, RTTNews reports. The soldier, from the 2nd Infantry Division, allegedly smuggled about 3,400 grams of synthetic marijuana – known by brand names Spice or K2 – into South Korea from Hungary and the United States via international air mail between August last year and January of this year, according to an official from Seoul Central Prosecutor’s office.



The Yonhap news agency reported that the quantity smuggled has an estimated street value of $175,500, making this the largest drug smuggling case in South Korea history.

The private will be transferred to South Korean custody on Monday, according to the 2nd Infantry Division of U.S. Forces in South Korea and reported by K.J. Kwon of CNN.

Authorities said that at least five more U.S. citizens, including a former U.S. soldier, will be prosecuted in the case, and prosecutors may expand the investigation into other sales channels involving Koreans.

Under the Korea-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, which governs the legal status of U.S. service members stationed in South Korea, prosecutors will be required to indict the unnamed soldier within 24 hours of the American’s arrest.

In South Korea illegal drug users or traffickers can face a maximum five-year prison sentence or a fine of about $44,000.

