Army-Navy Uniforms Get A Huge Makeover For Historic Rivalry Game

Nike unveiled uniforms for the annual Army-Navy game on Saturday, December 14th in Philadelphia.

The uniforms are part of Nike’s “rivalry” program.

The historic matchup has been held since 1890 and has been broadcasted on national TV every year since 1984.

The look is very different from other years, here are some cool pictures of the new uniforms.

Navy:

Army:

The team emblems:

Back of the jerseys:

