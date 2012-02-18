Army Infantry Are Strapping On Fake Bellies To empathise With Pregnant Troops

As America warms up to the idea of women serving in and around combat zones, the military is requiring senior commanders to participate in the Pregnancy Postpartum Physical Training (PPPT) Exercise Leaders Course, reports Mark Thompson for the Battleland blog.



The PPPT Program is basically physical training for pregnant soldiers. Senior commanders such as Sergeant Michael Braden, a 78th Aviation Battalion helicopter crew chief in Japan, who is featured in the video below, participate in the five days long program and even got hands on experience by strapping on an empathy belly during their exercises.

“I’ve learned that being pregnant is no excuse to avoid PT,” Braden told Stars and Stripes.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

