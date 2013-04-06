Top General In Africa Fired Over Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Maj. Gen. Ralph Baker

defence officials have said Maj. Gen. Ralph Baker, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, is now out of a job.



The official reason for the firing of the two-star general is “loss of confidence,” although officials cite allegations of alcohol and sexual misconduct, according to Fox News.

The allegations against Baker involve harassment and inappropriate contact. He has returned to Washington and is temporarily serving as a special assistant to the vice chief of the Army.

Baker’s unit, CJTF-HOA, is a subordinate part of Africa Command stationed in Djibouti, providing security, stability operations, and training in east Africa.

Baker has already appealed the dismissal to defence Secretary Chuck Hagel, but this isn’t the first time scandal has hit the relatively new command.

Last November, the first head of Africa Command, Gen. William “Kip” Ward, was demoted and forced into retirement after being accused of spending thousands of dollars on travel, accepting gifts from prohibited sources, and racking up unauthorised expenses.

