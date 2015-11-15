Army football team honours the victims of Paris terrorist attacks by running on to field with French flag

Cork Gaines
Army FootballDanny Wild/USA Today Sports

Prior to their game against Tulane, the Army football team paid tribute to the victims of the Paris terrorist attacks with a simple message.

As the team ran on to the field, one of the cadets, junior defensive back Caleb McNeill, carried the French flag as a sign of support for the people of France (see video below).

The flag was later added to a small tank on the sideline.

Army FootballDanny Wild/USA TODAY Sports

Here is a video of the flag entering the stadium, via YouTube user Brandon Hubschman.

 

