Army football team honours the victims of Paris terrorist attacks by running on to field with French flag

Prior to their game against Tulane, the Army football team paid tribute to the victims of the Paris terrorist attacks with a simple message.

As the team ran on to the field, one of the cadets, junior defensive back Caleb McNeill, carried the French flag as a sign of support for the people of France (see video below).

The flag was later added to a small tank on the sideline.

Here is a video of the flag entering the stadium, via YouTube user Brandon Hubschman.

