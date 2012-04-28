Step Inside The Cage And Learn Hand-To-Hand Combat — Army Style

Photo: DVIDS/Daniel Cernero

The Army says proficiency in hand-to-hand combat is a solid part of the modern soldier’s foundation.In a world full of high-tech weapons and remote-controlled hardware, still knowing how to kick arse the old-school way is a valuable asset.



The Army’s combatives training program points out that there are military operations, such as peacekeeping or conducting an evacuation, where soldiers won’t have access to an arsenal of deadly weapons. Soldiers have to rely on themselves and their training when unexpected confrontations pounce.

Hand-to-hand combat training develops soldiers into more confident, self-aware and controlled troops — and those kinds of traits will have a positive impact on other military pursuits, says the Army.

The military holds combatives tournaments every year, with warfighters entering the spotlight to fight their own brothers-in-arms in hand-to-hand combat. Women also compete, and are paired up with male opponents. No special treatment.

Earlier this year, Army base Fort Hood, Texas, held its annual Combatives Tournament. A brave female soldier and a male comrade reached the finals of their bantamweight division. We selected some highly-charged photos from their showdown, and assembled them using the Army’s Combatives Field Manual (FM 3-25.150) to bring you some insight into the modern soldier’s greatest weapon — his or herself at very close range.

