Here Are The Crazy New Uniforms Army And Navy Will Wear For This Year's Rivalry Game

Several teams in college football have tried and failed to come up with outside-the-box designs for edgy new uniforms.



But Army and Navy came up with some pretty neat ones for their annual rivalry game on Dec. 8.

It’s the small details that makes each of these uniforms awesome. Navy’s helmets are split by a wide metallic gold bar, but the signal flags on the very back spell out “Beat Army.” The sleeves, numbers and helmet stripes on Army’s uniforms feature a map from The Battle of the Bulge.

The game has added significance this season with the Commander In-Chief’s Trophy — which is given to the best service academy team every year — up for grabs since both teams beat Air Force.

Here are the photos of both teams’ uniforms for the big game:

Navy Midshipmen

Photo: Nike Blog

Photo: Nike Blog

Army Black Knights

Photo: ESPN

Photo: ESPN

