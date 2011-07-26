Armstrong Was Doing Levick's Job, Making A "Bazillion" Sales Calls

Nicholas Carlson
tim armstrong, pointing

Why did AOL CEO Tim Armstrong just fire ad sales boss Jeff Levick?

Maybe because Armstrong was tired of doing Levick’s job.

Armstrong “goes out on a bazillion calls,” a source close to AOL competitor Yahoo recently told us.

“That’s not what a CEO should be doing, but he’s doing it to save the business.”

“He has single-handledly been able to save sales.”

