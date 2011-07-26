Armstrong Was Doing Levick's Job, Making A "Bazillion" Sales Calls

Why did AOL CEO Tim Armstrong just fire ad sales boss Jeff Levick?
Maybe because Armstrong was tired of doing Levick’s job.
Armstrong “goes out on a bazillion calls,” a source close to AOL competitor Yahoo recently told us.
“That’s not what a CEO should be doing, but he’s doing it to save the business.”
“He has single-handledly been able to save sales.”
Click here for the re-org memo >>
