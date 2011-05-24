Armstrong To Arrington On Investing In Startups: "If You Mess Up, You'll Destroy TechCrunch"

AOL’s Tim Armstrong touched on the issue of TechCrunch’s Mike Arrington investing in startups at Disrupt today.



“If you mess up, you’ll destroy the credibility [of TechCrunch] and the brand,” he said.

Arrington openly admitted to “breaching something there within AOL’s guidelines” by personally investing in startups that he also covers on his blog.

“I agree with Tim,” Arrington said in a later interview. “If I screw up on that, I’ll screw up TechCrunch.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.