Armstrong Teammate: Lance 'Ruined People's Lives' If They Accused Him Of Doping

AP



Frankie Andreu, former cycling team-mate of Lance Armstrong, and his wife Betsy, who testified against the now disgraced rider in 2005, say the all-powerful cyclist made their life “hell” after they accused him of doping.Ahead of the airing of Lance Armstrong’s Oprah Winfrey interview, in which has been reported that the former US Postal admits to doping, a former team-mate has attacked the retired rider for ruining the lives of those who previously spoke out against him.

Frankie Andreu, who captained the US Postal team along with Armstrong from 1998-2000, said that he and has wife Betsy had been “ripped apart by Lance and all of his people and all his supporters repeatedly” for having the courage to speak what is now being recognised as the truth about the rider’s doping.

“And it’s not only us, he’s ruined a lot of people lives.”

Betsy Andreu was one of the first people to publicly accuse Armstrong of using performance-enhancing drugs.

She testified in a case brought by SCA Promotions challenging a multi-million dollar bonus paid to Armstrong in 2005.

Mrs Andreu said Armstrong admitted in an Indiana hospital room in 1996 that he had taken many performance-enhancing drugs, a claim Armstrong vehemently denied.

“We were put through the ringer. We were a public target for the past 8-10 years and it wasn’t fair. It’s not fun fighting for your good name on a daily basis,” she said.

“It takes away from your family, it zaps your energy, it weighs on you emotionally and mentally. But in the end we did the right thing. We bypassed the financial gain for the peace within.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.