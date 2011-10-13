Photo: AP

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong really wants to merge AOL with Yahoo.The latest: He’s been meeting with AOL’s major shareholders, telling them that if Yahoo bought AOL it would create $1 billion to $1.5 billion in savings firing all the people who run redundant data centres and news sites.



Reuters reported this latest round of wishful thinking from Armstrong.

Back in September, Bloomberg reported that Armstrong asked Yahoo’s board if it would like to explore a merger.

Moments – literally, moments – after that report, CNBC reported that a “source close to Yahoo says no interest in a deal with AOL.”

Our stance:

Yes, AOL and Yahoo should merge.

No, Tim should not be the CEO.

