Armstrong Calls AOL "World's Largest Startup/Turnaround" (CLIP)

Here’s IAC chairman Barry Diller, News Corp digital boss Jon Miller and AOL CEO Tim Armstrong giving schmoozy speeches during an Internet Week event last week.



Our favourite part is when Tim takes the microphone from former AOL topper Jon and said, “I keep finding acquisitions he made so he’s got to help me figure out what they were. I’m kidding. Just kidding.”

It’s also interesting how he calls AOL the “world’s largest startup slash turnaround.”

Watch (Tip: after the pre-roll, turn your computer’s volume WAY up):



