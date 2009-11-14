AOL Morale Is Way Up, Says Tim

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong is going to have to fire at least 1,500 people in the next two months. But he’s confident that the troops are 100% behind him.



At the Dow Jones Money & Media conference this morning, Tim said, “Morale’s never fantastic when there’s a potential layoff in the air, but is morale better today than where it was when I started? The answer is definitively yes.” Watch:



We buy it. Tim’s always had a reputation for being a charismatic leader and salesman, and AOL sources geniuinely like Tim.

The real question is: can he build AOL’s media business fast enough to compensate for its declining ISP business. That’ll be hard because those fleeing subscribers also make up a huge portion of the traffic that goes to AOL Media sites (25% to 50%, we hear).

