Armstrong: AOL Not Thinking About A Yahoo Merger – "Now"

Last fall, the word was that AOL CEO Tim Armstrong secretly hoped that private equity would buy his company and Yahoo, and then mash the whole thing together with him in charge.



At a conference yesterday – boy does Armstrong like conferences – the AOL boss told everyone loud and clear: Nope! We want to remain independent!

…For now.

“We are not focused on a private equity deal now. We are focused on a turnaround and we’re pretty excited about the business overall.”

Truth is: an AOL-Yahoo merger has always been highly improbable, so long as so much of Yahoo’s value is tied up in Asian assets it obviously has no control over.

Reuters has more quotes and filler.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.