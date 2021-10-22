Police say armorer was interviewed from set where a prop-gun fired by Alec Baldwin struck a cinematographer and director

The entrance to a film set where police say actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer, is seen outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio

Police say an armorer was interviewed as a witness following after a gun discharged on the set of the film “Rust.”

The armorer has not been identified.

IATSE Local 44, a props masters union, has said none of its members were on site.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says it interviewed an armorer from the set of “Rust,” where Alec Baldwin discharged a prop-gun Thursday, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

“Please be advised that witnesses were interviewed who were on set including the armorer,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told Insider. “We are not releasing their name at this point.”

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 44, a prop masters union, said in an email seen by Indie Wire that none of its members were on the movie’s call sheet.

Hours before the shooting, half a dozen camera crew members had walked off the set at Bonanza Creek, to protest working conditions on the low-budget film, people familiar with the matter told the Los Angeles Times.

One source told the LA Times that a number of nonunion crew members replaced those that walked off.

An armorer is usually on a set to oversee all weapons used in a film, and make sure they’re being used in a safe manner.