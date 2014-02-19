Ukraine Armoured Vehicle Destroyed By Barrage Of Molotov Cocktails While Driving Into Protesters [VIDEO]

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The anti-government protests have reached fever pitch as at least 14 people have died since the government attempted to break up the protests by force on Tuesday.

The Russian-backed government forces are trying to enter Independence Square, aka Maidan, where activists have been camping out and protesting en masse since early December. They have encountered fierce resistance.

The Interpreter reports that the footage above is filmed from the ground, right behind police lines, and shows “the initial police assault on the Maidan protests.” Fierce clashes follow.

Earlier the Ukrainian Berkut, the feared security apparatus of the state, gave protesters until 18:00 [11:00 EST] to end the demonstrations or face “tough measures.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.