This management consultant's weekend hobby involves fighting with real swords and axes

We spent the afternoon with members of the New York City chapter of the Armoured Combat League. The group suits up in medieval armour and engages in brutal hand-to-hand combat with weapons made of real metal.

The group practices at a martial arts studio in Harlem called Sword Class NYC, where they train twice a week in preparation for sanctioned tournaments where they face other chapters from around the world.

Our host was ACL instructor Damion DiGrazia, who works as a management consultant for an investment bank in New York.

