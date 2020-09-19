This $350,000 bulletproof SUV blends military looks with a wildly opulent interior — see inside the 'Sentry Civilian'

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Meet the Inkas Sentry Civilian, the bulletproof SUV that’s SWAT on the outside and upscale limo on the inside.

The vehicle is a civilian-grade version of Inkas’ Sentry APC, an armoured personnel carrier.

The tough-looking SUV features a lavish interior complete with leather seats and an entertainment system.

The Sentry Civilian starts at $US350,000 and is made to order.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lots of VIPs cruise around in low-key armoured vehicles that are nearly indistinguishable from an ordinary Cadillac, Lincoln, or Mercedes-Benz. But others prefer to throw modesty out the window and hit the streets in something a bit flashier.

That’s where Canadian firm Inkas comes in. The Toronto-based company sells all manner of discreet bullet-resistant cars, but also offers the Sentry Civilian â€” a military-style, ultra-high-end SUV that puts any Hummer, Jeep, or G-Wagen to shame.

The Sentry Civilian boasts a private jet-like cabin complete with leather captain’s chairs, an entertainment system, and a long list of optional luxury features. But you’d never know that looking at the vehicle’s exterior â€” on the outside, the SUV gets bullet-resistant glass, run-flat tires, and an armoured passenger compartment.

So, one could call the truck inconspicuous, in its own weird way.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of the Inkas Sentry Civilian.

The Inkas Sentry Civilian may look battle-ready on the outside, but its interior tells an entirely different story.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Although it’s based on one of the company’s armoured tactical vehicles, the Sentry APC, the Sentry Civilian is meant for private use.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

With a base price of $US350,000, the Sentry Civilian offers a unique combination of a menacing, bullet-resistant exterior and a luxurious interior.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Inside, the Sentry Civilian boasts everything you’d expect from a high-end limo.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

It has heated and cooled captain’s chairs made from diamond-stitched leather.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Plus, passengers can watch TV on a screen that electronically retracts to serve as a partition.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Passengers can work the TV, radio, seats, climate control, and other features through control panels positioned throughout the cabin.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

And buyers can customise the interior features and layout to their liking.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Inkas offers add-ons like a minibar, safe, and retractable tables.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

As far as safety features go, the Sentry Civilian comes standard with bullet-resistant glass, run-flat tires, and an armoured passenger compartment.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Inkas also reinforces the vehicle’s door hinges and other critical areas.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Buyers can outfit their Sentry Civilian with up to BR6-level armoring, which can protect against high-powered assault rifles and grenade blasts.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Inkas builds the Sentry Civilian on the Ford F-550 platform, but adds in an upgraded suspension setup and brakes.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Inkas says the vehicle can handle extreme climates and off-road terrain.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

It gets its power from a 6.7-litre diesel V8 and boasts a 40-gallon fuel tank.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Inkas builds each Sentry Civilian to order, and can ship the vehicles worldwide.

Inkas Inkas Sentry Civilian.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.