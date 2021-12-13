Armie Hammer has left a treatment facility after being accused of sexual assault, his lawyer says

Armie Hammer has also left two projects following the controversy. Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Armie Hammer has left a Florida treatment facility, his lawyer confirmed to Insider.

The actor checked into the facility, which treats issues with alcohol, sex, and drugs, in May of this year, Variety reported.

He checked after being accused of sexual assault and amid a public divorce from his wife.

“I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and he’s doing great,” Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, told Insider in an email.

Brettler did not confirm to Insider when Hammer checked out of the facility or what treatment he was receiving.

Hammer had checked into the in-patient facility, which treats drug, alcohol, and sex issues, in May, Vanity Fair reported earlier this year.

He checked into the facility after a woman accused him of “violently” raping her for more than four hours and for committing “other acts of violence” against her, Insider reported.

The woman, who identified herself as “Effie,” accused the actor of physically and sexually abusing her over the course of a four-year relationship.

In January of this year, an anonymous account also posted purported screenshots on social media of messages in which Hammer detailed fantasies including drinking blood, sexual domination, and acts of cannibalism, Insider reported.

Brettler previously called Effie’s allegations “outrageous” in a statement to Insider.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” Brettler also told Vox.

Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, split in May, according to Insider.