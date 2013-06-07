Reports Of Armed Robbery At London's Selfridges Store

There have been multiple reports of an armed robbery at the Selfridges department store on Oxford Street in London.



A number of masked men reportedly armed with guns and axes entered the store this evening and attempted to steal diamonds. Despite reports multiple reports of gunfire, the Metropolitan Police Force told ITV News no shots were fired and that two suspects were arrested shortly after the incident.

Selfridges is one of the best-known stores in London, and in the heart of the shopping area, and a number of Twitter users have been sharing images that appear to be from the scene:

Picture of discarded axes @selfridges after robbery. twitter.com/alexjeffries/s… — Alexandra Jeffries (@alexjeffries) June 6, 2013

Reports of armed robbery at #Selfridges Possible shots fired, people fleeing. First photo: twitter.com/theanthonydavi… — Anthony Davis (@theanthonydavis) June 6, 2013

Shoot out in Selfridges – armed robbery. twitter.com/KimmeeKane/sta… —Kimone(@KimmeeKane) June 6, 2013

Sounds like a robbery. Cops inside talking to eyewitnesses #selfridges twitter.com/shwetha_shanka… — Shwetha Shankar (@shwetha_shankar) June 6, 2013

