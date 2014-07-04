World's Worst Criminals Get Beaten By Jewelry Store Counter, Man With A Shotgun

Two guys allegedly attempting to rob a Fresno jewelry store were instead defeated by a store counter and an owner with a very big shotgun.

In a video released by the Fresno Police Department (via KRMG), the pair walk into Marlene’s Jewelry and start chatting up the clerk. But soon after, one pulls a gun while the other gets on his phone.

And then hilarity ensues.

The video shows the man on the phone attempting to hop over the counter, but he fails pretty spectacularly.

Then later, the guy with the pistol sees the owner with a shotgun (offscreen) and runs for dear life.

“I think they were very lucky,” Jose Llamas, the store owner’s brother, told ABC 30. “I would have been shooting them out the door.”

The suspects, who police believe may be as young as 17-years-old are still at-large, ABC 30 reports.

Here’s the video:

