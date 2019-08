Dramatic CCTV footage from China shows an armed group raiding a construction site in Shandong Province during a dispute over property purchases.

According to local reports seven people were injured in the incident.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Newsflare.

