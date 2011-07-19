Armed Men Attack A Police Station And Kill Four In Western China

Attackers with Molotov cocktails and explosives stormed a police station in Xinjiang and killed several police officers and civilians, according to The Washington Post.



It was described as an “organised terrorist attack” by a local state official.

Xinjiang has been a recurring site for violent clashes between the Muslim Uighurs and ethnic Han Chinese. The Turkish-speaking Uighurs accuse the Han Chinese of purposely migrating into their land in order to push their beliefs and practices onto the Uighur minority.

In 2009, nearly 200 people were killed when a deadly riot erupted between the two groups over the death of a migrant Uighur factory worker.

In 2010, a group of Uighurs crashed an explosive-laden vehicle and killed seven Chinese police officers.

With oil, gas and coal deposits, Xinjiang is rich in mineral resources and serves as a border between China and Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Central Asia.

The city of Hotan is in red

Photo: Wikipedia

