Armed Man Robs $53 Million Worth Of Jewels From Cannes In Broad Daylight

An armed man has stolen about $53 million worth of jewels from the Carlton Intercontinental Hotel in the French Riviera resort of Cannes, BBC reports.
The hotel, located on the exclusive Promenade de la Croisette, was hosting a summer jewelry exhibit from the prestigious Leviev diamond house, which is owned by Israeli billionaire Lev Leviev.
Local media reported that the robber carried the jewels away in a briefcase shortly before noon.
“A full an urgent operation is under way to catch the culprit and recover these jewels,” a Cannes police spokesman said. “Thieves see Cannes as rich pickings.”
In May, during the famous Cannes Film Festival, thieves took about $1 million in jewels was stolen from a hotel room and a necklace worth $2.6 million from a hotel party.
Coincidentally, a Bosnian from the ‘Pink Panther’ gang of international jewel thieves escaped from a Swiss prison after a dramatic operation involving a van ramming through a gate, ladders used to get above barbed wire and gunfire from automatic weapons.
Milan Poparic is the third ‘Pink Panther’ to escape from a Swiss prison since May.
BBC notes that the Carlton Hotel is where Alfred Hitchcock filmed To Catch A Thief — his 1955 film about a jewel thief operating in the French Riviera.
