An armed intruder was body slammed after he walked into a restaurant owned by a former wrestler

YouTube Former WWE wrestler Lisa Marie Varon, aka ‘Victoria,’ holding a competitor above her head.

An armed intruder who forced his way into the kitchen of a Chicago restaurant this week didn’t know the management could pack a punch.

The man, identified by CBS Chicago as 18-year-old Arnez Harper, walked into The Squared Circle, owned by former WWE wrestler Lisa Marie Varon (she was known as “Victoria”) and her husband, Lee.

Lee saw Harper reach “for his waistband,” to retrieve a gun, so he picks Harper up for a few seconds before slamming him to the ground. The video is below.

CBS Chicago reports the two men went at it, until one of the chefs in the kitchen was able to get the gun away from Harper.

“[Harper] fought non-stop, there was head butting and scratching and tried to bite me,” Lee told CBS Chicago. “He was saying ‘I don’t want to go to prison.'”

Harper has been charged with felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Here’s the video, obtained by TMZ:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.