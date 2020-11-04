An armed gang crawled through a sewer network to rob a bank in Milan

AP Photo/Luca Bruno People walk along the popular Navigli area, in Milan, Italy, Friday, May 8, 2020.

A gang of armed robbers used Milan’s sewer system to carry out an elaborate heist.

Two robbers entered the front door and held tellers at gunpoint, while two more entered through a manhole inside the bank.

The robbers escaped through a manhole with 20 safe-deposit boxes in tow, and police were unable to keep up.

A meticulously planned heist unfolded Tuesday when two robbers held tellers at a bank in Milan, Italy, at gunpoint. Two accomplices popped out of a manhole inside the bank to get to work, the Guardian and Italian news reported.

The armed gang fought with a bank manager and held him and another employee hostage. A third employee managed to escape.

Police were quick to surround the bank, but the robbers inside deployed a fire extinguisher to create confusion, the Guardian reported.

Then their accomplices, who had crawled through a sewer network in the city to arrive at the CrÃ©dit Agricole branch on Piazza Ascoli, escaped the way they came.

They stole 20 safe-deposit boxes in the process, according to the Guardian’s reporting.

Went to try and register my residency in Milan (impossible, italian bureaucracy plus corona) and on the way back passed the aftermath of a bank robbery, where the robbers had escaped down the sewers. An impressively anachronistic crime. pic.twitter.com/UJKtwFy20u — John Lubbock (@jwsal) November 3, 2020

The bank manager was struck in the head with the butt of a gun, but no one else was injured, the Guardian reported.

“There was a brief struggle but they didn’t rage on me,” the manager told local news outlet, La Stampa, while holding ice to his neck.

There were no customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, La Stampa reported.

Police followed the robbers into the manhole, but lost them, according to the outlet.

Authorities are investigating.

