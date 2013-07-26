Armed Bank Robber Reportedly Detained Near London Bridge

A man wearing a stocking on his head and armed with what appeared to be an AK-47 was detained near the London Bridge after an apparent bank robbery.



An ITV reporter at the scene said he was in a pub when the gunman ran through, followed by men chasing him. The gunman was reportedly carrying a bag along with the gun as he ran.

Police then detained the suspect (who is in the blue T-shirt):

Now where the suspect has been detained by Guy’s hospital. He’s in the blue T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/iYJOQyxZHr

— Darren Burn (@dazburn) July 25, 2013

A witness told London’s LBC radio station that everyone near the bank was told to get on the floor as the suspect fled.

“As soon as he came out he started running towards Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital near London Bridge Station and then when people were running away – there were a lot of people in the way — so he tried to get into a business,” the witness said.

“There was panic because he was holding a black bag in one hand and the gun in the other. He was trying to conceal the gun while he was running – it was when the other security from the other business tried to get on him he was waving it about.”

