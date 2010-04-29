Check Out The Super-Luxury Armani Hotel Opening In Dubai

Georgio Armani opened his first hotel yesterday in the world’s tallest building, Burj Dubai.



The designer’s minimalist style is a nice touch in a city known for excess. It faces direct competition from the gaudy and decadent Burj al Arab.

The hotel will be the first of many Armani and Emaar properties, with hotels and resorts planned for Milan, Marrakech, and Marassi.

In other words, the boom is back!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.