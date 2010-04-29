Check Out The Super-Luxury Armani Hotel Opening In Dubai

Gus Lubin
armani hotel

Georgio Armani opened his first hotel yesterday in the world’s tallest building, Burj Dubai.

The designer’s minimalist style is a nice touch in a city known for excess. It faces direct competition from the gaudy and decadent Burj al Arab.

The hotel will be the first of many Armani and Emaar properties, with hotels and resorts planned for Milan, Marrakech, and Marassi.

In other words, the boom is back!

Did Armani design this black and white scene?

Basic rooms cost over $1,000 per night

Delux rooms cost more

Even more expensive?

Metallic looking bed

Cool lights built in the wall

Sleek wood hallways

Arab-style lounge room

The Armani Spa

Armani soap

Armani lamps

5-star dining room with round booths

More luxury hotels outside

A mod lounge

Gorgeous sitting room

Islamic patterns on these walls

The checkerboard cafe

The roof deck

Look up... you're in the world's tallest building

