As evidence by this ridiculous shot from Armands Skele, they play basketball in Estonia.



Skele drained a behind-the-back three-pointer from the front row in a Baltic Basketball League game between Kalev and Tarvas.

Just watch (via NBC Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

