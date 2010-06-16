AXA Financial Says Eurozone Could Break In Half Or Disintegrate

AXA Financial’s global head of fixed income, Theodora Zemek, is painting a picture of Europe. And Rome is burning.

Zemek predicts that the eurozone will crash and burn, eventually disintegrating or breaking in half as the continent enters a financial crisis that “has even broader implications than the credit crisis two years ago,” according to the Telegraph.

And don’t even think for a second that a bailout will fix everything.



Telegraph: Ms Zemek said the rescue had bought a “maximum” of 18 months respite before deeper structural damage hits home, with a “probable” default by Greece setting off a chain reaction across Southern Europe. “It would be the end of the euro as we know it. The long-term implications are at best a split in the eurozone, at worst the destruction of the euro. It is not going to end happily however you slice it,” she said.

Berlin said Spain “does not meet the conditions” for the aid package in any case, even though the socialist premier Jose Luis Zapatero has already provoked a general strike by cutting public wages by 5pc. It is becoming clear that German demands for austerity across EMU are nearing the limits of political tolerance, and may prove self-defeating as 1930s-style wage deflation sets off a vicious circle.

Basically, Zemek predicts that it’s the end of Europe as we know it.

Also: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Who’s Exposed In Europe ->



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.