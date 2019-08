Although leprosy is still endemic to some parts of the world, its presence in the United States is relatively rare. But a recent outbreak in Florida is bringing leprosy and its believed cause — the armadillo — into the modern spotlight.

Produced by Grace Raver. Video courtesy of Reuters.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.