Notebooks With ARM Processors Are On Their Way

In recent past, ARM processors first found way into smartphones and then tablets.



Now it’s rumoured that ARM processors will find their way into consumer notebooks as well!

Reportedly, several computer vendors including Toshiba, Samsung, Asus, and Acer are planning to launch notebooks running on ARM processors by the end of this year.

It has come to light that computer manufacturers will use dual-core or quad-core processors from NVIDIA, Qualcomm or Texas Instruments to launch full-fledged notebooks.

These notebooks are expected to be based on Google’s Android operating system, but now that Microsoft is developing Windows OS for ARM architecture, it won’t be a surprise if these machines come out with Windows OS as well.

In fact, Asus has firm plans of launching NVIDIA Tegra powered 13-inch notebook with Android.

The ARM-based notebooks with Android will be available for less than $299. And even if they run Windows, it’ll cost less than a comparable Intel notebook!

To cut it short, notebook segment will undergo a transformation once ARM machines are out. And notebook prices are surely gonna come down!

This post originally appeared on PClaunches.com.

