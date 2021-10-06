Multiple injuries reported from a school shooting in Arlington, Texas

Multiple people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, police told local news reporters.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a letter to parents that students were on lockdown and police were responding to the situation.

In another letter, the school district said an “all-clear” was given and students were being reunited with their families.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said on NBC 5 he doesn’t know the severity of the injuries but confirmed there are at least two victims. He said the suspect is still at large.

LiveNOW from FOX reporter Regina Gonzalez said three people were shot, but authorities haven’t confirmed that yet.

A woman on Twitter said her daughter sent her this video from the scene:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.