Alzheimer's Patient Awarded $34 Million After Getting Dropped By Her Insurance Provider

An elderly woman suffering from Alzheimer’s has been awarded $34 million for being ditched by her insurance, reports Billings Gazette’s Clair Johnson.In 1997, Arlene Hull bought a long-term care policy from Mutual Protective Insurance. It wasn’t long after that she was diagnosed with dementia and placed in a nursing home.



After going through several iterations, in 2010 the insurance company was bought by Ability Resources, which then decided to drop Hull’s benefits.

The U.S. District Court in Billings, Montana, felt differently, however. According to Johnson, the court has awarded Hull a whopping $250,000 for breach of contract by the provider, another $2 million for violating Montana’s Unfair Trade Practice Law, plus $32 million to cover punitive damages.

