Cleveland Kidnapping Victim Was Hanging Out With Suspect's Daughter Right Before She Disappeared

The latest bizarre twist in the rescue of three kidnapping victims nearly 10 years after they disappeared involves the daughter of one of the suspects.



Suspect Ariel Castro’s daughter Arlene was best friends with then-14-year-old victim Gina DeJesus. In fact she was reportedly the last person to see DeJesus before the victim disappeared.

Ariel Castro and his brothers Pedro and Onil were arrested this week. Ariel Castro’s daughter and son (who bizarrely wrote an article about the disappearance in 2004) have not been named as suspects.

Arlene was interviewed about the disappearance by “America’s Most Wanted” in 2004.

Here’s an excerpt from the eerie interview, courtesy of the Cleveland Plain Dealer:

Morris: I talked to the last person who did see Gina that day; her best friend and classmate, Arlene Castro. The two girls were walking home together hoping to spend the rest of the afternoon at Gina’s house.

Castro: I decided to call my mum and ask her and so she gave me .50 to call my mum and so my mum said no that I can’t go over her house. and so I told her I couldn’t and she said well OK I’ll talk to you later and she just walked.

Morris: Normally Gina would have taken the bus but after she gave Arlene .50 for the pay phone she didn’t have enough money for left bus fare. So she headed home on foot.

Police canines tracked Gina’s scent from the pay phone on the corner to right down the street half way up the block to this no street sign right here. This is where the trail went cold.

Here’s a clip from the interview:

