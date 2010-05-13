Arki Busson Convinces The Killers To Re-Band And Play His Charity Benefit

Busson and Uma Thurman

Arki Busson, the hot-shot hedge fund manager who founded EIM is throwing a party to benefit the ARK foundation tomorrow night and gotten The Killers to play, according to the Telegraph.Busson has dated Uma Thurman so he’s already kind of a rockstar, but getting The Killers to come back from “taking a break” a few months ago is pretty cool too. (Maybe he’s trying to top rival Alan Howard’s party earlier this year?)



The theme is “Arcadia,” which means that the entire venue will be decorated like a forest (nice one), and some of the items he’s auctioning off at the party are:

a Fiat 500 car painted by artist Damian Hirst

an original Richard Prince photograph from his Cowboy series

a luxury Caribbean holiday with private jets and yachts thrown in.

We should also mention that it’s being held in a vacant international terminal at Waterloo in London, which is awesome, and it’s for a kid’s charity. “ARK” is the Absolute Return for Kids.

Past attendees have included Madonna and Bill Clinton, and Nelson Mandela has “sent a note.”

And also: Arki may or may not be obsessed with himself. Notice how he used “Ark” anywhere possible? Theme is ARCadia and his charity is called ARK.

Should be fun!

(Busson wouldn’t confirm personally whether or not The Killers will actually be there.)

