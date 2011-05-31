Meet The Socialite Hippie Who Says Her Sister And Her Financier Son Stole The Family Fortune

Photo: Future Primitive
Joanna Harcourt-Smith, an ageing hippy and British socialite and hedge fund manager Arki Busson’s aunt, has revealed plans to write a “mind-blowing” (as her publisher describes it) memoir about her life.Harcourt-Smith, according to the Daily Mail “was a flower-power teenager in the Sixties, lived with the Rolling Stones in France, cavorted with playboy Gunther Sachs, Salvador Dali and the Aga Khan, before falling in love with the LSD guru Timothy Leary, by whom she has a son, Marlon.”
Of course, stuff about her family will be in the memoir too. And if you thought the family in the Wedding Crashers was crazy, the Busson-Harcourt-Smith family has all of that crazy plus a Trustafarian (Trust fund Rastafarian or hippy), a celebrity-boyfriend and hedge fund manager, and a fight over a family fortune.
Pascal was a war hero in Algeria. Then he became a financier.
Flockie met him in Paris in the 1960s. Later her opened up European offices for a Wall Street firm called Faulkner, Dawkins & Sullivan and then headed the French operations of Lehman Brothers.
Joanna mothered the child of Timothy Leary, the Beatles' LSD guru.
In other words, Joanna is the hippy daughter; Flockie is the preppy daughter.
Arpad (aka Arki, a conflation of Arpad and Flockie) Busson, a British fund of funds manager who is dating Uma Thurman.
He is also a pillar of the corporate, suited-up culture Harcourt-Smith and Marlon's father fought to oppose.
He joined the Tudor Investment Corporation in 1986, set up his own company, EIM, six years later, and founded Ark, a charity organisation, in 2002. He considers Paul Tudor Jones, the founder of Tudor and the Robin Hood Foundation, his mentor.
Marlon (named after Marlon Brando) is the son of Timothy Leary and Harcourt-Smith.
Timothy Leary was the LSD guru who encouraged students to 'turn on, tune in, drop out,' and join the counterculture revolution in the 1960s. He advocated using LSD as a method to expand consciousness and embrace change.
Perhaps Joanna's hippy ways are part of the reason why Harcourt-Smith says she was 'deprived of her share of her family's £100 million fortune when she was persuaded to sign away her rights to her inheritance for a mere five-figure sum,' according to the Daily Mail.
Of course another part of the reason might be her drug addiction (she's been clean for 27 years, according to the Daily Mail).
But strong anti-corporate feelings definitely has something to do with the family rivarly evident here, too.
The following is an excerpt from the Business Shamanism section of Harcourt-Smith's blog (also called the 'Corporate Alchemy' section), in which she writes about the negative effects of capitalism on society -
'The financial elite engineered a massive transfer of assets over the last decades, and they are now completing the procedure of creating a two-tier society resembling a serfdom. Champagne glasses are no doubt clinking in fancy hotel rooms and private clubs to celebrate the selling out of the people, as the unemployed and dispossessed roam the streets.'
Joanna writing a memoir about her amazing life. Will she write about her sister, her financier husband, and their son, Arki?
She also has two websites: future primitive is her own and she writes frequently on reality sandwich.
