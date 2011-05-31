Meet The Socialite Hippie Who Says Her Sister And Her Financier Son Stole The Family Fortune

Joanna Harcourt-Smith today

Photo: Future Primitive

Joanna Harcourt-Smith, an ageing hippy and British socialite and hedge fund manager Arki Busson’s aunt, has revealed plans to write a “mind-blowing” (as her publisher describes it) memoir about her life.Harcourt-Smith, according to the Daily Mail “was a flower-power teenager in the Sixties, lived with the Rolling Stones in France, cavorted with playboy Gunther Sachs, Salvador Dali and the Aga Khan, before falling in love with the LSD guru Timothy Leary, by whom she has a son, Marlon.”



Of course, stuff about her family will be in the memoir too. And if you thought the family in the Wedding Crashers was crazy, the Busson-Harcourt-Smith family has all of that crazy plus a Trustafarian (Trust fund Rastafarian or hippy), a celebrity-boyfriend and hedge fund manager, and a fight over a family fortune.

