Arki Busson Employs 150 Clowns Worldwide And He Likes To Be Teased

We wrote earlier that Arki Busson might be obsessed with himself, evidencing his name appearing in both the name of his charity fund, ARK and the theme he chose for his ARK charity bash, Arcadia.



Well, if the guy is a little into himself, it’s because there’s good reason.

Busson, the hedge fund manager of EIM who is profiled in The Telegraph today, thinks lunch is for wimps, likes the Rolling Stones, can convince the Killers to come off their “break,” and he’s got great genes: his dad Arpad Plesch, sued governments in the 1930s for abandoning the gold standard.

Even Busson’s daily grind is enviable. Rising at 7 am, he “avoids” city lunches and usually works late. He’s engaged to Uma Thurman, so maybe he gives her a call while hanging out in his office, which is decorated with fabulous art: an Irving Penn portrait of Picasso (above his desk), Penn’s photo of Francis Bacon, Don McCullin’s Shell Shocked Soldier, and an early image of Che Guevara by Alberto Korda (propped on the floor). Then if Elle Macpherson’s and his kids are at his place (the divorced pair have joint custody), he heads home at 6 pm to be with them.

He’s also got another charity on top of ARK, Theodora, through which he puts clowns in children’s hospitals.

“We have more than 150 clowns worldwide,” he says. They can tease him about anything but being late.

The Telegraph’s Andrew Davidson made the mistake of joking about Busson’s being half an hour late. Busson told him, “I like to be teased but not for this, I was given the wrong time…”

Here are some more fun details:

Car: Green Range Rover

Music: The Rolling Stones

Book: The Count of Monte Cristo

Film: The Godfather

Gadget: BlackBerry

