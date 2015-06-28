There's a hilarious Easter Egg for a criminal named 'Marshmallow Thief' in the new Batman game

WB Games If you’re playing ‘Arkham Knight,’ the latest addition to Rocksteady’s Batman games, make sure you take an extra-close look around the incredibly detailed world.

Batman’s rogue’s gallery of villains is diverse ranging from classic characters like the Joker and Two-Face to the bizarre like the Condiment King (he uses ketchup and mustard as weapons) and Kite-Man.

So when you come across a criminal even loonier than a man who uses ketchup and mustard as weapons, that’s really saying something.

I’ve been playing “Batman: Arkham Knight,” the much-anticipated title from WB Games released earlier this week, and boy is it incredibly detailed.

It’s difficult to not get caught up wandering around spending a lot of time zooming in and out of flyers and posters hung around walls in Gotham City.

I’m not that far in the game yet — I’ve been taking my time to sift through the world created by the developers over at Rocksteady — and it’s definitely paying off.

Early in the game you have to drop villainess Poison Ivy off at the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD).

If you stick around for a while and search through the GCPD, you’ll see a lot of mugshots hung up on the walls.

One “most wanted” poster that sticks out is for Sarah York, a criminal coined the “Marshmallow Thief.”

Mind you, there is no character in Batman’s long history of villains named Marshmallow Thief.

It’s quite humorous.

Check out how the GCPD describes Miss York:

BORN: In your nightmares BUILD: Like a Boss TRADE: Ridding the world of marshmallows EYES: Shifty PECULIARITIES: Inability to turn left M.O., ETC.: Poisonous mushrooms

Here’s a closer look at the flyer:

It looks like Rocksteady is having some fun here.

We’re sure there are many more fun Easter Eggs to be found. We’ve been keeping a tally of some good ones as we’re playing through the game.

If you’ve found some good Easter Eggs while playing, we want to see them! Send them my way to [email protected]

