New 'Arkham Knight' trailer shows you'll be able to play as multiple characters in game

A new trailer for the next — and presumably last — chapter in Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Interactive’s Batman series debuted Monday morning, and the game just keeps looking better and better.

After a series of short teasers the past few days, the latest trailer for “Arkham Knight” confirms that you’ll be able to play as multiple characters in the game including Nightwing, Robin, and Catwoman, all characters fans were able to play as in 2011’s “Batman: Arkham City”

The latest trailer shows off a new “dual play” feature which will allow players to seamlessly transition between playing as the Caped Crusader his allies.

Even more exciting is that those who pre-order the game will be able to play as the Joker’s beau, Harley Quinn, a first in the franchise.

Curiously, the one character teased over the previous few days, Azrael, doesn’t make a big appearance in the new trailer.

“Arkham Knight” has been pushed back a few times to a release date of June 23.

It will be available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

