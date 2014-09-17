NFL Player Plays Dead On Fake Punt, Gets Pummelled When It Goes Horribly Wrong

Arkansas State executed one of the strangest, most inexplicable plays in recent college football history against Miami on Saturday.

It was first spotted by SB Nation.

In the second quarter, Arkansas State ran a fake punt. Instead of running your traditional fake, they had a player act like he died, presumably to divert the defence’s attention from the play on the other side of the field (we guess?).

It did not work. At all. The fake punt pass got intercepted by Miami.

The Vine from Sean Korte, which surfaced on Twitter Monday night, is a work of art (watch the bottom of the screen):





Not only did the Arkansas St. player fake-die in vain, he got smacked in the face by an opponent when he sprung to life after the interception.

The indignity:





What is happening here ? Why did they do this? We still have no answer, though Arkansas St. coach Blake Anderson addressed it on Twitter.

He called it the “Fainting Goat Technique:”

@AzeemTeam just having some fun, wanted to see who would notice… “Fainting Goat Technique”

— Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) September 16, 2014

@Arkansas_Logo stone cold sober… Guys had a blast all week getting it ready too. Outcome should have been much better. LB made nice play

— Blake Anderson (@CHbanderson) September 16, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.