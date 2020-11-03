Results: Arkansas' Tom Cotton cruises to 2nd Senate term after not facing a Democratic challenger

Arkansas incumbent Sen. Tom Cotton is not running against a major party challenger in his first bid for reelection in the US Senate.

Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014 after defeating his Democratic opponent by 17.1 percentage points.

Arkansas overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

