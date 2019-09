Arkansas punt returner Joe Adams threw down one of the best highlights of the season last night with a wild punt return touchdown against Tennessee.



Adams looks to be bottled up, but then backtracks, breaks a handful of tackles, and finds a seam and makes his way to the endzone.

“Holy hog!” is a good way to describe it.

Here’s the video:

