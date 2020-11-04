Arkansas 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Maddy Simpson

Arkansas has voted Republican in every presidential election but three since 1972, reliably serving as a mainstay of the Republican candidate’s electoral vote count. Of the down-ballot races in Arkansas, only the House race in central Arkansas’ 2nd District is expected to be particularly competitive.

The state’s congressional delegation is firmly Republican: Every seat it has in Congress is currently held by a Republican. Additionally, both houses of the state legislature and the gubernatorial seat are also held by Republicans. Arkansas has six electoral votes and is not believed by analysts to be competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.