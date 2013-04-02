Unreal Video Of Pipeline Burst Spilling Oil Along The Streets Of A Town In Arkansas

On Friday, an Exxon-owned oil pipeline malfunctioned, causing thousands of gallons of crude to spill through the town of Mayflower, Ark.



Via AllThingsD, here’s an insane video of the aftermath that forced dozens to evacuate.

Cleanup has begun, but Reuters says the company still has not excavated the area around the breach, “a critical step in assessing damage and determining how and why it leaked.”

This is ugly.

(As seen on @chrislhayes‘ new show All In)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.